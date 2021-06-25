Destigmatize mental illness says pope

ROME, JUN 25 - Pope Francis has said that it is necessary to destigmatize mental illness. In a message to participants at a conference on mental health organized by the Italian health ministry, Francis said it was necessary to take action to "fully overcome the stigma that mental illness is often tainted with". He said it was necessary to replace the "mentally of discarding, according to which greater care and attention is given to those who deliver productive benefits to society" and replace it with a "culture of community". (ANSA).