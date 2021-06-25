175,000 workplace COVID cases, 639 deaths to May - INAIL

ROME, JUN 25 - There have been over 175,000 workplace COVID cases, and 639 deaths, from the start of the pandemic up to the end of May, workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said Friday. The exact case tally is 175,323. The workplace infections were 4.2% of all cases registered by the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The COVID-related deaths were about a third of all workplace deaths registered since January 2020, and 0.5% of all COVID deaths as recorded by the ISS. (ANSA).