Baby girl critical after car hits stroller

ROME, JUN 25 - An 11-month-old baby girl is in a critical condition after the stroller she was in was hit by a car late on Thursday in Berlingo, a town in the northern province of Brescia. The child's 24-year-old mother was also injured in the collision. The car was being driven by a 48-year-old woman, who faces charges of causing bodily harm. (ANSA).