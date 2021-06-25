Venerdì 25 Giugno 2021 | 11:50

ROME
Baby girl critical after car hits stroller

ROME
Consumer, business confidence rose sharply in June - ISTAT

ROME
COVID: 927 new cases, 10 more victims

ROME
NRRP decisive challenge, overcome structural delays - pres

ROME
Man who killed man in Rome street caught in Naples

ROME
Heat wave still grips Italy

MILAN
Man, 56, arrested for raping daughters near Milan

ROME
Unions call air-transport strike for July 6

PARIS
2 women arrested for Italy woman's scooter death in Paris

ROME
S&P ups Italy's GDP forecast to 4.9% in 2021 and 2022 (2)

ROME

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari e il mercato: Polito studia una serie di mosse

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariNel Barese
Grumo, insulta e picchia la moglie per mesi: arrestato marito violento

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Cerignola, auto crivellata a colpi di pistola: nessun ferito

BrindisiLa tragedia
Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

LecceL'allarme
Lecce, due vigili del fuoco ricoverati dopo gli incendi nel Magliese

PotenzaCalcio
Caiata cede 15% quote ad associazione Potenza 1919

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, vuote le terapie intensive

Tarantosanità
Taranto, asportato tumore al rene con crioablazione

BatL'intervista
«Offro la mia musica per aiutare chi soffre»: al TedxBarletta Pietro Morello, pianista e influencer

ROME

Consumer, business confidence rose sharply in June - ISTAT

Confidence above pre-COVID levels says statistics agency

ROME, JUN 25 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian consumer and business confidence rose sharply this month. The national statistics agency said its consumer-confidence index rose from 110.6 to 115.1, the third consecutive monthly rise, which took the index above the pre-COVID level of February 2020 to its highest point since October 2018. It said its IESI business-confidence-climate index went from 107.3 to 112.8. (ANSA).

