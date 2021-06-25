Consumer, business confidence rose sharply in June - ISTAT

Baby girl critical after car hits stroller
ROME
25 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 25 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian consumer and business confidence rose sharply this month. The national statistics agency said its consumer-confidence index rose from 110.6 to 115.1, the third consecutive monthly rise, which took the index above the pre-COVID level of February 2020 to its highest point since October 2018. It said its IESI business-confidence-climate index went from 107.3 to 112.8. (ANSA).
