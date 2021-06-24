COVID: 927 new cases, 10 more victims

ROME, JUN 24 - There have been 927 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 10 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares to 951 new cases and 30 more victims Wednesday. Some 188,191 more tests have been done, compared to 198,031 Wednesday. The positivity rate is steady at 0.50%. Intensive care cases are down 16, and hospital admissions down 113. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,255,700, and the death toll 127,362. The recovered and discharged are 4,066,029, up 6,566 on Wednesday. The currently positive are 62,309, down 6,310. Some 59,954 people are in domestic isolation (-6,181). (ANSA).