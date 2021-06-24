NRRP decisive challenge, overcome structural delays - pres

ROME, JUN 24 - Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) represents a "decisive" challenge to overcome structural delays that have long "limited our growth potential and weakened social cohesion," President Sergio Mattarella told a delegation form the conference of the regions and autonomous provinces Thursday. "The National Recovery and Resilience Plan is part of a broader European project aimed at governing the transition towards a green and digital economy without neglecting the fall-out at a social level", he said. "This great challenge, common to the whole of Europe, regards Italy in a particular and absolutely decisive way". (ANSA).