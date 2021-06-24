Man who killed man in Rome street caught in Naples

NRRP decisive challenge, overcome structural delays - pres
ROME
24 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 24 - A man who killed a man in a central Rome street two nights ago was caught in Naples Thursday after police tracked his phone GPS. The man, a 27-year-old Armenian, was arrested and taken to Poggioreale Prison. Police said CCTV footage showed him stabbing the victim in the neck after a row, walking away, then returning to stab him some more and leave the knife stuck in the back of his neck. (ANSA).
