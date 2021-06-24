Heat wave still grips Italy

ROME, JUN 24 - A heat wave continued to grip Italy Thursday with temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius in many parts. Farm group Coldiretti sounded an alarm over a coming drought and insect invasion across the country. The were power outtages linked to the use of AC and fans in Puglia, where the mercury rose over 40 in and around Bari. Forecasters said there was no sign of the muggy heat letting up until next week. (ANSA).