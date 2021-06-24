Unions call air-transport strike for July 6

ROME, JUN 24 - Unions representing Italy's air-transport workers said Thursday that they have called a 24-hour strike for July 6. The Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo unions said the protest was in defence of workers of several airlines badly hit by the crisis caused by COVID-19, including Air Italy, Ernest, Blue Panorama and Air Dolomiti. (ANSA).