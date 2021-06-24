Man, 56, arrested for raping daughters near Milan
MILAN
24 Giugno 2021
MILAN, JUN 24 - A 56-year-old man of Albanian origin was arrested at Gorgonzola near Milan Thursday on charges of raping his two daughters starting when they were four and five and continuing for years, police said. He was also charged with domestic abuse after years of allegdly beating up his wife. (ANSA).
