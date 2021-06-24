Giovedì 24 Giugno 2021 | 16:53

Man, 56, arrested for raping daughters near Milan

Unions call air-transport strike for July 6

2 women arrested for Italy woman's scooter death in Paris

S&P ups Italy's GDP forecast to 4.9% in 2021 and 2022 (2)

Totti, Bebe Vio become Milano-Cortina 2026 ambassadors

 
Holy See not asking to block homophobia bill - Parolin

Euros: This could be Italy's year says Totti

Italy can now name special climate envoy - Di Maio

Pope blasts 'scandal' of 10 years of conflict in Syria

Euros: Taylor to ref Italy-Austria

Soccer: Locatelli linked with Juve move

Bari e il mercato: Polito studia una serie di mosse

Lecce, stanati nove furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

Vaccini, viaggio nel più grande Centro di stoccaggio del Barese

Brindisi, liberi giudice Galiano, ex moglie e consulente

Foggia, giovane vittima di bulli fu trovato morto sui binari: 6 indagati

Taranto, bypass alla linea elettrica nel condominio: cinque denunce

G20 a Matera, in arrivo 500 delegati e 150 giornalisti

«Offro la mia musica per aiutare chi soffre»: al TedxBarletta Pietro Morello, pianista e influencer

Potenza, la tassa di soggiorno divide la città

Omicidio Sciannimanico a Bari, ergastolo definitivo per Perilli

Puglia, in 7 contagiati dopo il vaccino. I medici: «Lo prevede la scienza»

In Puglia oggi stop ai centri vaccinali, linee «infuocate» nei call center

Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

Lotta contro la Sma: Melissa è tornata da Dubai dopo le cure, Paolo sogna gli Stati Uniti. IL VIDEO

S&P ups Italy's GDP forecast to 4.9% in 2021 and 2022 (2)

Up from 4.7% and 4.2% respectively

ROME, JUN 24 - S&P Global Ratings said Thursday that it has revised up its GDP forecasts for Italy, predicting that the Italian economy will grow 4.9% this year and in 2022. The agency had projected growth of 4.7% in 2021 and 4.2% next year in its previous forecasts. (ANSA).

