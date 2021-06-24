S&P ups Italy's GDP forecast to 4.9% in 2021 and 2022 (2)

Man, 56, arrested for raping daughters near Milan
ROME
24 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 24 - S&P Global Ratings said Thursday that it has revised up its GDP forecasts for Italy, predicting that the Italian economy will grow 4.9% this year and in 2022. The agency had projected growth of 4.7% in 2021 and 4.2% next year in its previous forecasts. (ANSA).
