MILAN
Man, 56, arrested for raping daughters near Milan

ROME
Unions call air-transport strike for July 6

PARIS
2 women arrested for Italy woman's scooter death in Paris

ROME
S&P ups Italy's GDP forecast to 4.9% in 2021 and 2022 (2)

ROME

VATICAN CITY
Holy See not asking to block homophobia bill - Parolin

ROME
Euros: This could be Italy's year says Totti

ROME
Italy can now name special climate envoy - Di Maio

ROME
Pope blasts 'scandal' of 10 years of conflict in Syria

ROME
Euros: Taylor to ref Italy-Austria

ROME
Soccer: Locatelli linked with Juve move

Biancorossi
Bari e il mercato: Polito studia una serie di mosse

LecceLa truffa
Lecce, stanati nove furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza

Covid news h 24Covid
Vaccini, viaggio nel più grande Centro di stoccaggio del Barese

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, liberi giudice Galiano, ex moglie e consulente

FoggiaLa tragedia a gennaio
Foggia, giovane vittima di bulli fu trovato morto sui binari: 6 indagati

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, bypass alla linea elettrica nel condominio: cinque denunce

MateraLe misure
G20 a Matera, in arrivo 500 delegati e 150 giornalisti

BatL'intervista
«Offro la mia musica per aiutare chi soffre»: al TedxBarletta Pietro Morello, pianista e influencer

PotenzaTurismo
Potenza, la tassa di soggiorno divide la città

ROME

Totti, Bebe Vio become Milano-Cortina 2026 ambassadors

Pair join Pellegrini, Tomba, Compagnoni as Games envoys

ROME, JUN 24 - Former Italy and AS Roma great Francesco Totti and wheelchair fencing Paralympic champion Bebe Vio were presented on Thursday as the new ambassadors of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The presentation took place at the Rome headquarters of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) on the second anniversary of the day the joint bid by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo won the Games. Totti and Vio join fellow Italian sports starts Federica Pellegrini, Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni on the roster of Games envoys. (ANSA).

