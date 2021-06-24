Totti, Bebe Vio become Milano-Cortina 2026 ambassadors

ROME, JUN 24 - Former Italy and AS Roma great Francesco Totti and wheelchair fencing Paralympic champion Bebe Vio were presented on Thursday as the new ambassadors of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The presentation took place at the Rome headquarters of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) on the second anniversary of the day the joint bid by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo won the Games. Totti and Vio join fellow Italian sports starts Federica Pellegrini, Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni on the roster of Games envoys. (ANSA).