Italy can now name special climate envoy - Di Maio

ROME, JUN 24 - Italy can now name its special envoy for climate change, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. On Thursday the norm setting up the new office came into force. "Our action must be strong, constant and coordinated at the international level," said Di Maio. "Italy is present on this challenge and is fighting with the maximum commitment, aiming for ecological transition also at the global level". The envoy will be named by the foreign minister and the ecological transition minister. (ANSA).