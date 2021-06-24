Giovedì 24 Giugno 2021 | 15:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Euros: This could be Italy's year says Totti

Euros: This could be Italy's year says Totti

 
ROME
Italy can now name special climate envoy - Di Maio

Italy can now name special climate envoy - Di Maio

 
ROME
Pope blasts 'scandal' of 10 years of conflict in Syria

Pope blasts 'scandal' of 10 years of conflict in Syria

 
ROME
Euros: Taylor to ref Italy-Austria

Euros: Taylor to ref Italy-Austria

 
ROME
Soccer: Locatelli linked with Juve move

Soccer: Locatelli linked with Juve move

 
NAPLES
Man shot to death in Naples

Man shot to death in Naples

 
ROME
Swimming: Paltrinieri laid low with glandular fever

Swimming: Paltrinieri laid low with glandular fever

 
ROME
Guerini pays tribute to 53 Italians who died in Afghanistan

Guerini pays tribute to 53 Italians who died in Afghanistan

 
ROME
Toddler who went missing released from hospital

Toddler who went missing released from hospital

 
ROME
Draghi, 15 EU leaders say no to LGBTI discrimination

Draghi, 15 EU leaders say no to LGBTI discrimination

 
ROME
Missing 16-year-old girl found safe

Missing 16-year-old girl found safe

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari e il mercato: Polito studia una serie di mosse

Bari e il mercato: Polito studia una serie di mosse

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baricommercio
Ad Acquaviva la Giornata della Ripartenza

Ad Acquaviva la Giornata della Ripartenza

 
LecceUniversità
Lecce, ok dell'Anvur a corso di Laurea in Medicina

Lecce, ok dell'Anvur a corso di Laurea in Medicina

 
FoggiaLa tragedia a gennaio
Foggia, giovane vittima di bulli fu trovato morto sui binari: 6 indagati

Foggia, giovane vittima di bulli fu trovato morto sui binari: 6 indagati

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, bypass alla linea elettrica nel condominio: cinque denunce

Taranto, bypass alla linea elettrica nel condominio: cinque denunce

 
MateraLe misure
G20 a Matera, in arrivo 500 delegati e 150 giornalisti

G20 a Matera, in arrivo 500 delegati e 150 giornalisti

 
BatL'intervista
«Offro la mia musica per aiutare chi soffre»: al TedxBarletta Pietro Morello, pianista e influencer

«Offro la mia musica per aiutare chi soffre»: al TedxBarletta Pietro Morello, pianista e influencer

 
BrindisiDroga
Spaccio a San Pietro Vernotico: un arresto

Spaccio a San Pietro Vernotico: un arresto

 
PotenzaTurismo
Potenza, la tassa di soggiorno divide la città

Potenza, la tassa di soggiorno divide la città

 

i più letti

Omicidio Sciannimanico a Bari, ergastolo definitivo per Perilli

Omicidio Sciannimanico a Bari, ergastolo definitivo per Perilli

In Puglia oggi stop ai centri vaccinali, linee «infuocate» nei call center

In Puglia oggi stop ai centri vaccinali, linee «infuocate» nei call center

Puglia, in 7 contagiati dopo il vaccino. I medici: «Lo prevede la scienza»

Puglia, in 7 contagiati dopo il vaccino. I medici: «Lo prevede la scienza»

Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

Lotta contro la Sma: Melissa è tornata da Dubai dopo le cure, Paolo sogna gli Stati Uniti. IL VIDEO

Lotta contro la Sma: Melissa è tornata da Dubai dopo le cure, Paolo sogna gli Stati Uniti. IL VIDEO

ROME

Euros: This could be Italy's year says Totti

Team is united says former Italy, Roma great

Euros: This could be Italy's year says Totti

ROME, JUN 24 - Former Italy and AS Roma great Francesco Totti said Thursday that Italy could win the European championshios this year for the first time since the Azzurri's only previous triumph, in 1968. "Things have gone right up to now," Totti said at a meeting to announce that he has become one of the ambassadors for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics. "I'm not saying anything because I don't want to bring bad luck, but we are united as a team and the team is uniting the country. "Let's hope that we go as far as possible because it has been a long time since Italy won the Euros. "I think this could the right year". The Azzurri face Austria at Wembley on Saturday after winning all three of their group games and equalling the 30-match unbeaten record achieved by Vittorio Pozzo's team in the 1930s. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it