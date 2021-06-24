Euros: This could be Italy's year says Totti

ROME, JUN 24 - Former Italy and AS Roma great Francesco Totti said Thursday that Italy could win the European championshios this year for the first time since the Azzurri's only previous triumph, in 1968. "Things have gone right up to now," Totti said at a meeting to announce that he has become one of the ambassadors for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics. "I'm not saying anything because I don't want to bring bad luck, but we are united as a team and the team is uniting the country. "Let's hope that we go as far as possible because it has been a long time since Italy won the Euros. "I think this could the right year". The Azzurri face Austria at Wembley on Saturday after winning all three of their group games and equalling the 30-match unbeaten record achieved by Vittorio Pozzo's team in the 1930s. (ANSA).