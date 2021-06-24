Euros: Taylor to ref Italy-Austria

Euros: This could be Italy's year says Totti
Foggia, giovane vittima di bulli fu trovato morto sui binari: 6 indagati
ROME
24 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 24 - Briton Anthony Taylor will referee the Euros last 16 game between Italy and Austria at Wembely on Saturday, UEFA said Thursday. His assistants will be countrymen Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, while another UK ref, Stuart Atwell, will be on VAR duty (ANSA).
