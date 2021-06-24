Soccer: Locatelli linked with Juve move

ROME, JUN 24 - Surprise Italy Euros star Manuel Locatelli has been linked with a move from Sassuolo to Juventus, according to sources close to the possible deal. The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy's 3-0 group stage win over Switzerland last week. Sassuolo reportedly want 60 milllion euros for the player, whose value has jumped due to his showing against the Swiss. Locatelli started the tournament as replacement for star PSG playmaker Marco Verratti but his performances against Switzerland, and in the Azzurri's opening 3-0 win over Turkey, may have earned him a starting spot when Italy play Austria in the last 16 on Saturday. Locatelli, who has scored three times for Italy in 12 appearances, has played 67 times for Sassuolo since 2019 and scored four goals for the Emilia-Romagna outfit. Juve are said to want to insert Romania Under-21 centre-back Radu Dragusin into the deal and cut the cash part to 40 million euros. (ANSA).