Man shot to death in Naples

NAPLES
24 Giugno 2021
NAPLES, JUN 24 - A 30-year-old man was shot to death in Naples on Thursday, local sources said. The man, Antonio Avolio, was shot dead in Via Teano on the outskirts of he southern Italian port city. Police said he had been approached by two strangers who shot him. Police are at the scene and trying to reconstruct what happened. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
