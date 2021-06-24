Swimming: Paltrinieri laid low with glandular fever

ROME, JUN 24 - World 1500m freestyle record holder Gregorio Paltrinieri has been laid low with glandular fever with just a month to go to the Tokyo Olympics, sources said Wednesday. Carpi-born 'Greg', 26, is the Olympic and world long course and short course champion and three-times European long course champion in the 1500 m freestyle. The president of the Italian Swimming Federation (FIN), Paolo Barelli, said: "Gregorio Paltrinieri has been affected by glandular fever albeit only with mild symptoms so far. "We will find out the effects of the infection as days go on. "We are clearly disappointed because the run-up to the Olympics had been going perfectly. "But Paltrinieri is a phenomenal champion and will fight to the last metre to get the medals he is dreaming of in Tokyo". (ANSA).