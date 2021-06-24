Draghi, 15 EU leaders say no to LGBTI discrimination

ROME, JUN 24 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi was among 16 EU heads of State and government to sign a message taking a stand against discrimination towards members of the LGBTI community on Thursday. "Hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union," the Italian premier's office said in a tweet featuring the message and posted by the leaders at the same time on Thursday. "That's why, today and every day, we stand for diversity and LGBTI equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect". (ANSA).