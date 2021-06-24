Toddler who went missing released from hospital

ROME, JUN 24 - A 21-month-old boy who was found safe and well on Wednesday after being missing for around 24 hours was discharged from Florence's Meyer children's hospital on Thursday. The child, Nicola, was in good condition when he was found in forest in the area of his home in the Tuscan town of Palazzuolo sul Senio but doctors kept him in hospital for observation overnight as a precautionary measure. The hospital said the child had a quiet night and rested with his mother. (ANSA).