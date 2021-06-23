Mercoledì 23 Giugno 2021 | 19:28

ROME
COVID: 951 new cases, 30 more victims

ROME
Italy secular State, parl'mt free to debate-Draghi on Zan

ROME
Libya: Try to involve US says Draghi

ROME
Barbara D'Urso testifies at stalker trial

ROME
Homophobia bill goes agst Church freedom - Vatican

ROME
Woman hit on head by cornice stone in Livorno dies

TREVISO
Woman found dead in park, man quizzed

NAPLES
Woman, 18, says raped in public carpark near Naples

FLORENCE
Soccer: Nicolas Gonzalez joins Fiorentina from Stuttgart

FLORENCE

ROME
Mediaset assembly OKs move of legal HQ to Netherlands

Serie C
Bari in ritiro a Storo dal 16 al 30 luglio

BatLa storia
Da Venezia a Barletta e poi fino a Leuca in monopattino, la sfida di Stefano: «Il mio viaggio è per l'ambiente»

Bari
Terlizzi, aggredì un vigile dopo la multa: commerciante ai domiciliari

PotenzaIl blitz
Vietri di Potenza, in casa munizioni, pistola e fucile: un arresto

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, 13 positivi su 684 tamponi analizzati

BrindisiTesori dimenticati
«Il castello di Oria va restituito alla comunità»

Foggia
Foggia, condizionatori in tilt, il tribunale diventa una fornace

LecceAttentato
Galatone, bomba carta danneggia un'abitazione disabitata

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva: a Potenza l'avvocato Amara parla con i pm

Positivity rate up from 0.43% to 0.50%

ROME, JUN 23 - There have been 951 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 30 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares to 835 new cases and 31 more victims Tuesday. Some 198,031 more tests have been done, compared to 192,882 Tuesday. The positivity rate has risen from 0.43% to 0.50%. There have been only four new admissions to ICUs, while overall hospital admissions have fallen by 149. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,255,434, and the death toll 127,352. The recovered and discharged are 4,059,463, up 5,455 on Tuesday. The currently positive are 68,619, down 4,345 on the previous day. There are 66,135 people in domestic isolation (-4,178). (ANSA).

