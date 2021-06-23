Mercoledì 23 Giugno 2021 | 19:28

COVID: 951 new cases, 30 more victims

Italy secular State, parl'mt free to debate-Draghi on Zan

Libya: Try to involve US says Draghi

Barbara D'Urso testifies at stalker trial

Homophobia bill goes agst Church freedom - Vatican

Woman hit on head by cornice stone in Livorno dies

Woman found dead in park, man quizzed

Woman, 18, says raped in public carpark near Naples

Soccer: Nicolas Gonzalez joins Fiorentina from Stuttgart

Mediaset assembly OKs move of legal HQ to Netherlands

Bari in ritiro a Storo dal 16 al 30 luglio

Da Venezia a Barletta e poi fino a Leuca in monopattino, la sfida di Stefano: «Il mio viaggio è per l'ambiente»

Terlizzi, aggredì un vigile dopo la multa: commerciante ai domiciliari

Vietri di Potenza, in casa munizioni, pistola e fucile: un arresto

Basilicata, 13 positivi su 684 tamponi analizzati

«Il castello di Oria va restituito alla comunità»

Foggia, condizionatori in tilt, il tribunale diventa una fornace

Galatone, bomba carta danneggia un'abitazione disabitata

Ex Ilva: a Potenza l'avvocato Amara parla con i pm

ROME, JUN 23 - Italy is a secular State, and parliament is "always free to debate", Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday on a homophobia bill which the Vatican has raised concerns about. Draghi said he did not want to enter into the merits of the question of the bill, named after centre-left Democratic Party (PD) MP Alessandro Zan, which the Holy See has said infringes the Concordat between Italy and the Vatican, allegedly curbing freedom of expression. But he aid the Italian institutional and judicial system "contains all the guarantees to respect international commitments including the Concordat". "There are preventive controls in the parliamentary committees. There are subsequent controls in the Constitutional Court. "The government does not enter into the merits of the discussion. This is the time of parliament, it is not the time of the government". (ANSA).

