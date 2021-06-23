Libya: Try to involve US says Draghi

ROME, JUN 23 - Premier Mario Draghi said Italy would try to involve the US in the Libyan situation on Wednesday, under the aegis of the UN, saying "the actor that h as the most cards to play does not want to be involved in that part of the world". "It's not as if we have no cards to play in Libya," Draghi told the Senate. "We have at least as many as the other actors...we spoke about it in Cornwall. "What we are trying to do is to urge the intervention of the UN under the auspices of the UN and at that point we can see if the US intends to be involved". (ANSA).