Barbara D'Urso testifies at stalker trial

ROME, JUN 23 - TV presenter Barbara D'Urso on Wednesday testified at the trial of a 36-year-old Catania man who has been charged with stalking her since 2018. D'Urso, 64, said she had had to change her lifestyle nd hire a bodyguard due to the morbid attentions of the man form her home town, Salvatore Fiorello. (ANSA).