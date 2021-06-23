Barbara D'Urso testifies at stalker trial

COVID: 951 new cases, 30 more victims
ROME
23 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 23 - TV presenter Barbara D'Urso on Wednesday testified at the trial of a 36-year-old Catania man who has been charged with stalking her since 2018. D'Urso, 64, said she had had to change her lifestyle nd hire a bodyguard due to the morbid attentions of the man form her home town, Salvatore Fiorello. (ANSA).
