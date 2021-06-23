Mercoledì 23 Giugno 2021 | 17:49

ROME
Homophobia bill goes agst Church freedom - Vatican

ROME
Woman hit on head by cornice stone in Livorno dies

TREVISO
Woman found dead in park, man quizzed

NAPLES
Woman, 18, says raped in public carpark near Naples

FLORENCE
Soccer: Nicolas Gonzalez joins Fiorentina from Stuttgart

FLORENCE

ROME
Mediaset assembly OKs move of legal HQ to Netherlands

VATICAN CITY
Pope meets 'Spiderman'

ROME
Toddler who went missing in Tuscany found alive and well

ROME
Acciaierie Italia set to present 'green steel' ILVA proposal

Rome
Selectively freeze layoffs, textile must be preserved -Letta

Serie C
Bari in ritiro a Storo dal 16 al 30 luglio

BariL'omaggio
Conversano, abiti bianchi in dono alle spose per solidarietà

PotenzaIl blitz
Vietri di Potenza, in casa munizioni, pistola e fucile: un arresto

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, 13 positivi su 684 tamponi analizzati

BrindisiTesori dimenticati
«Il castello di Oria va restituito alla comunità»

Foggia
Foggia, condizionatori in tilt, il tribunale diventa una fornace

LecceAttentato
Galatone, bomba carta danneggia un'abitazione disabitata

FoggiaClima torrido
Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva: a Potenza l'avvocato Amara parla con i pm

ROME

Homophobia bill goes agst Church freedom - Vatican

Negative impact on Concordat's guarantees says Sec of State note

ROME, JUN 23 - A homophobia bill currently in the Italian parliament goes against Church freedom, according to a note sent from the Vatican Secretariat of State to the Italian embassy at the Holy See last Thursday, a copy of which has been obtained by ANSA. "The Secretariat of State", the note said, "notes that some content of the (bill), particularly in the part establishing the criminalization of discriminatory conduct for motives based on sex, gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity, would have the effect of negatively impacting the freedoms assured to the Catholic Church and its faithful by the current Concordat regime". The bill, named the 'Zan bill' after its promoter and LGBT activist Alessandro Zan of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), has been accused by conservatives of curbing the freedom of expression, a charge the PD denies. (ANSA).

