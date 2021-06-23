Woman, 18, says raped in public carpark near Naples

Homophobia bill goes agst Church freedom - Vatican
NAPLES
23 Giugno 2021
NAPLES, JUN 23 - An 18-year-old woman told police Wednesday she had been raped Tuesday night by a 24-year-old man in a public carpark at Torre del Greco near Naples. Police have seized the alleged rapist's car. (ANSA).
