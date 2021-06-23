Woman found dead in park, man quizzed

TREVISO, JUN 23 - A 35-year-old Treviso woman was found dead in a park at Moriago della Battaglia near Treviso on Wednesday and a 30-year-old man is being questioned after going to a police station in Valdobbiadene of his own accord, sources said. The body, bearing knife wounds, was found in the Isola dei Morti Park by a passer-by. The woman had told friends she was going to the park, on the shores of the Piave River, to sunbathe. (ANSA).