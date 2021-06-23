Woman found dead in park, man quizzed

Homophobia bill goes agst Church freedom - Vatican
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 92 casi e un decesso, in 7mila ancora attualmente positivi. Tasso positività all’1,1%
TREVISO
23 Giugno 2021
TREVISO, JUN 23 - A 35-year-old Treviso woman was found dead in a park at Moriago della Battaglia near Treviso on Wednesday and a 30-year-old man is being questioned after going to a police station in Valdobbiadene of his own accord, sources said. The body, bearing knife wounds, was found in the Isola dei Morti Park by a passer-by. The woman had told friends she was going to the park, on the shores of the Piave River, to sunbathe. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su