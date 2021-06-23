Soccer: Nicolas Gonzalez joins Fiorentina from Stuttgart

Homophobia bill goes agst Church freedom - Vatican
FLORENCE
23 Giugno 2021
FLORENCE, JUN 23 - The 23-year-old Argentina striker Nicolas Gonzalez on Wednesday joined Fiorentina from Stuttgart on a five-year contract worth some 23 million euros plus bonuses, the Florence club announced. Gonzalez has played eight times for Argentina and scored two goals for his country. Gonzalez, currently playing in the Copa America, previously played for Argentinos Juniors. He turned out 79 times for Stuttgart scoring 23 goals. (ANSA).
