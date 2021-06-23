Mediaset assembly OKs move of legal HQ to Netherlands

ROME, JUN 23 - Mediaset's stakeholders on Wednesday voted to approve moving the network's legal headquarters to the Netherlands. Both Fininvest, the controlling holding company of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's family, and second-biggest stakeholder Vivendi voted in favour of the move after a settlement to end a long legal dispute. Moving the legal headquarters is designed to pave the way for the group to expand international, experts say. The broadcaster's fiscal base will remain in Italy. (ANSA).