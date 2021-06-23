Pope meets 'Spiderman'

VATICAN CITY, JUN 23 - Pope Francis on Wednesday met 'Spiderman', a 27-year-old Ligurian man who dons the superhero's costume to cheer up sick children in Italy's hospitals. The man, Mattia Villardita, met the pope after his general audience and gave him one of his masks as a present. Villardita, who takes his 'Superheroes On The Ward" project around Italian paediatric hospitals, was honoured by President Sergio Mattarella in December's New Year honours. Murals in Rome and elsewhere have also depicted Francis as Superman. (ANSA).