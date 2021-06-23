Mercoledì 23 Giugno 2021 | 16:04

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

FLORENCE
Soccer: Nicolas Gonzalez joins Fiorentina from Stuttgart

Soccer: Nicolas Gonzalez joins Fiorentina from Stuttgart

 
FLORENCE

Soccer: Nicolas Gonzalez joins Fiorentina from Stuttgart

 
ROME
Mediaset assembly OKs move of legal HQ to Netherlands

Mediaset assembly OKs move of legal HQ to Netherlands

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope meets 'Spiderman'

Pope meets 'Spiderman'

 
ROME
Toddler who went missing in Tuscany found alive and well

Toddler who went missing in Tuscany found alive and well

 
ROME
Acciaierie Italia set to present 'green steel' ILVA proposal

Acciaierie Italia set to present 'green steel' ILVA proposal

 
Rome
Selectively freeze layoffs, textile must be preserved -Letta

Selectively freeze layoffs, textile must be preserved -Letta

 
ROME
Man stabbed to death in Rome street

Man stabbed to death in Rome street

 
Rome

Tokyo Olympic Games mark desire for restart says Mattarella

 
Milan
Ten sentenced to up to 11 yrs over migrant NGO scam

Ten sentenced to up to 11 yrs over migrant NGO scam

 
ROME
Homophobia bill doesn't curb freedom of expression - Letta

Homophobia bill doesn't curb freedom of expression - Letta

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari in ritiro a Storo dal 16 al 30 luglio

Bari in ritiro a Storo dal 16 al 30 luglio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSanità in Puglia
Lotta contro la Sma: Melissa è tornata da Dubai dopo le cure, Paolo sogna gli Stati Uniti. IL VIDEO

Lotta contro la Sma: Melissa è tornata da Dubai dopo le cure, Paolo sogna gli Stati Uniti. IL VIDEO

 
PotenzaIl blitz
Vietri di Potenza, in casa munizioni, pistola e fucile: un arresto

Vietri di Potenza, in casa munizioni, pistola e fucile: un arresto

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, 13 positivi su 684 tamponi analizzati

Basilicata, 13 positivi su 684 tamponi analizzati

 
BrindisiTesori dimenticati
«Il castello di Oria va restituito alla comunità»

«Il castello di Oria va restituito alla comunità»

 
Foggia
Foggia, condizionatori in tilt, il tribunale diventa una fornace

Foggia, condizionatori in tilt, il tribunale diventa una fornace

 
LecceAttentato
Galatone, bomba carta danneggia un'abitazione disabitata

Galatone, bomba carta danneggia un'abitazione disabitata

 
FoggiaClima torrido
Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

 
TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva: a Potenza l'avvocato Amara parla con i pm

Ex Ilva: a Potenza l'avvocato Amara parla con i pm

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 92 casi e un decesso, in 7mila ancora attualmente positivi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 92 casi e un decesso, in 7mila ancora attualmente positivi. Tasso positività all’1,1%

Bari, movida fuori controllo: protestano anche i ristoratori

Bari, movida fuori controllo: protestano anche i ristoratori

Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

In Puglia oggi stop ai centri vaccinali, linee «infuocate» nei call center

In Puglia oggi stop ai centri vaccinali, linee «infuocate» nei call center

ROME

Toddler who went missing in Tuscany found alive and well

Boy found in gorge thanks to RAI journalist

Toddler who went missing in Tuscany found alive and well

ROME, JUN 23 - A 21-month-old boy who went missing on Tuesday in Tuscany has been found alive, the prefecture of Florence said on Wednesday. Nicola Tanturli was found around three kilometres from home in good condition. The toddler was found thanks to RAI journalist Giuseppe Di Tommaso, who heard moans and other noises coming from a deep gorge by a road while reporting on the story. The boy, who had disappeared from his home in the town of Palazzuolo sul Senio, in the Mugello area, was taken to Florence's Meyer hospital with his mother via helicopter, Carabinieri police said. The hospital said in a statement that his condition was not worrying but he would be kept under observation. "The emotion was huge. I'm still shaken," said Di Tommaso. "I was in the car with the crew when I asked to get out. "I was on my own and I heard a voice at the bottom of a gorge. "I thought I was imagining it but I started to shout - 'Nicola, Nicola'. "The answer that came back was 'mamma, mamma'. "I ran back up and stopped a Carabinieri car and they went and got the child". Carabinieri Commander Danilo Ciccarelli confirmed this story. "We were stopped by a journalist who said he had heard a moan," he said. "We got out of the car and I heard the moaning too, but I thought it could have been a deer. "We decided to check it out although the terrain was very steep. "I went down the gorge, calling out to the child continuously, but he didn't respond. "Then I heard clearer noises and I thought an animal was going to come out. "Instead Nicola popped out with his little head in the high grass and he said 'mamma' "It was a beautiful feeling. "I checked if he was injured. He didn't have anything, just a little bump and a few scratches. "Then he grabbed me by neck and I took him slowly back to the road, with the help of the journalist on the last section. "It was wonderful to take him back to the arms of his mother". A massive search had been staged by police, firefighters and volunteers that went on throughout the night in an area of thick vegetation where communication was made difficult by the incomplete coverage of the mobile network. The boy's father thanked everyone involved in the search via Mediaset television. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it