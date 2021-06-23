Selectively freeze layoffs, textile must be preserved -Letta

Acciaierie Italia set to present 'green steel' ILVA proposal
Rome
23 Giugno 2021
Rome, June 23 - Companies in crisis, and in particular the textile sector, need to be protected in the definition of a solution on a freeze on layoffs, center-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta told an ANSA Forum on Wednesday. "Over the coming days there is a last possibility for a solution on the freeze on layoffs, it is a delicate matter and I feel like suggesting and pushing for an adjustment of solutions that favors two issues: one, companies in crisis, or the many tables opened by Mise (economic development ministry) that need to be protected and then a particular sector - textile". The crisis of the textile sector "exists and appears to me a good point of equilibrium, the government would give an important sign it is listening also to unions", Letta noted. (ANSAmed).
