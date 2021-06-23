Tokyo Olympic Games mark desire for restart says Mattarella

Rome, June 23 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday said the Tokyo Olympic Games will bring new hope after the pandemic, giving "special value" to sport. "These are the Olympics after the pandemic" and "at this time they bring a baggage of hope that gives special value to sport", Mattarella said during a ceremony to hand over the Italian flag to Italy's flag-bearers. "The history of the Olympics and Paralympics was crossed by years of war, tension and even terrorism". "These are the Olympics after a pandemic that compressed social life worldwide and thus the feeling of hope, the desire to restart is very much felt", Mattarella noted. "All of Italy will follow you and be there with you," Mattarella told the athletes. Cyclist Elia Viviani and shooter Jessica Rossi are going to be Italy's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, while fencer Bebe Vio and swimmer Federico Morlacchi will be Italy's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics. (ANSAmed).