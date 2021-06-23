Mercoledì 23 Giugno 2021 | 14:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Acciaierie Italia set to present 'green steel' ILVA proposal

Acciaierie Italia set to present 'green steel' ILVA proposal

 
Rome
Selectively freeze layoffs, textile must be preserved -Letta

Selectively freeze layoffs, textile must be preserved -Letta

 
ROME
Man stabbed to death in Rome street

Man stabbed to death in Rome street

 
Rome

Tokyo Olympic Games mark desire for restart says Mattarella

 
Milan
Ten sentenced to up to 11 yrs over migrant NGO scam

Ten sentenced to up to 11 yrs over migrant NGO scam

 
ROME
Homophobia bill doesn't curb freedom of expression - Letta

Homophobia bill doesn't curb freedom of expression - Letta

 
Bologna
Another deadly accident on A1 highway near Piacenza

Another deadly accident on A1 highway near Piacenza

 
VATICAN CITY
Issue of freedom v.important for faith says pope

Issue of freedom v.important for faith says pope

 
ROME
Girl, 2, saved by cops from falling off balcony

Girl, 2, saved by cops from falling off balcony

 
ROME
We won't accept meddling on homophobia bill - House Speaker

We won't accept meddling on homophobia bill - House Speaker

 
ROME
Italy can't manage migrants alone says Draghi

Italy can't manage migrants alone says Draghi

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari in ritiro a Storo dal 16 al 30 luglio

Bari in ritiro a Storo dal 16 al 30 luglio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceAttentato
Galatone, bomba carta danneggia un'abitazione disabitata

Galatone, bomba carta danneggia un'abitazione disabitata

 
PotenzaIl rapporto della Banca d'Italia
Potenza, economia in ginocchio per colpa del covid

Potenza, economia in ginocchio per colpa del covid

 
BariSpaccio
Davanti al Politecnico di Bari con la coca nascosta nella leva del cambio: arrestato

Davanti al Politecnico di Bari con la coca nascosta nella leva del cambio: arrestato

 
FoggiaClima torrido
Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

 
TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva: a Potenza l'avvocato Amara parla con i pm

Ex Ilva: a Potenza l'avvocato Amara parla con i pm

 
FoggiaLa sentenza
Foggia, estorsione all'imprenditore agricolo: quattro condanne in Appello

Foggia, estorsione all'imprenditore agricolo: quattro condanne in Appello

 
Brindisitask force anti-caporalato
Brindisi, imprenditore nei guai: extracomunitari assunti irregolarmente

Brindisi, imprenditore nei guai: extracomunitari assunti irregolarmente

 
MateraSport
Hockey, titolo italiano alle ragazze della Roller Matera

Hockey, titolo italiano alle ragazze della Roller Matera

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 92 casi e un decesso, in 7mila ancora attualmente positivi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 92 casi e un decesso, in 7mila ancora attualmente positivi. Tasso positività all’1,1%

Bari, movida fuori controllo: protestano anche i ristoratori

Bari, movida fuori controllo: protestano anche i ristoratori

Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

Puglia bollente, a Loconia è record: 43,7 gradi. Foggia città più calda d’Italia con 41,3 gradi

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

In Puglia oggi stop ai centri vaccinali, linee «infuocate» nei call center

In Puglia oggi stop ai centri vaccinali, linee «infuocate» nei call center

ROME

Homophobia bill doesn't curb freedom of expression - Letta

What Draghi says on issue will be very important says PD chief

Homophobia bill doesn't curb freedom of expression - Letta

ROME, JUN 23 - A homophobia bill the Vatican says may breach its concordat with Italy does not curb freedom of expression, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta told an ANSA Forum Wednesday. In an informal communique to the Italian embassy to Holy See, the Vatican said Tuesday the so-called Zan bill could breach the 1929 Lateran Treaty that regulates relations between the Italian State and the Catholic Church if it becomes law. The rightwing League party has been especially active in trying to block the Zan bill, describing it as "divisive and ideological" and arguing it could hamper freedom of expression. Letta reiterated to ANSA that "it is a measure that does not restrict the freedom of expression but has the aim of intervening against hate crimes. "We are strongly convinced of the need for the measure, not to plant a flag but because we believe that the daily lives of so many, too many Italians without this norm is a worse life. "It is a norm of civilisation". Letta said what the Draghi government - which he hoped would stay in office until 2023 - says on the row would be "very important". "We will watch what the government tells us because it is the holder of the relations with the Holy See, it is not a question inherent in Italian debate but (concerns) juridical relations between two States, regulated by the Concordat. "My impressions, having read (the Vatican's) observations is that the bill does not affect the kind of concern on school autonomy and the freedom of expression, it is an intervention against hate crimes but does not limit the freedom of expression". One of the Vatican's strictures about the bill is that it sets up an anti-homophobia and anti-transphobia day which would have to be celebrated in Italy's Catholic private schools too. Earlier Wednesday Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico said that the Italian parliament would not stand for any meddling on the bill against homophobia after the Vatican raised its concerns about it. "Parliament is sovereign," Fico told RAI television. "The parliamentarians decide how they want to vote in independent way. "The Zan bill has been approved by the House and is now in the Senate. "We, as the parliament, do no accept interference. "Parliament is sovereign and will remain so forever". The Zan bill features measures to prevent and combat discrimination and violence based on motives linked to a person's sex, sexual orientation or gender identity. It would make such acts an aggravating factor in felonies, like racism already is. The Holy See's communique reportedly said the bill could affect the religious freedom that the Lateran Treaty guarantees the Catholic church. Several of Italy's centre-right parties oppose the Zan bill and an alternative homophobia bill has been presented by Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and Matteo Salvini's League. The League has strongly and repeatedly argued the bill could hamper freedom of expression. The Zan bill's backers say this is not true, arguing the text has safeguards to ensure that, for example, Catholic politicians can still publicly say they think homosexuality is sinful. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it