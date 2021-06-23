Ten sentenced to up to 11 yrs over migrant NGO scam

Milan, June 23 - A Milan court on Wednesday sentenced Daniela Giaconi to 11 years in jail for "de facto" managing an alleged "system" based on four NGOs that forged documents to manage the reception of hundreds of migrants, who were given very little because the defendant's only interest was to "make a profit" out of the migrant emergency. Giaconi was arrested on July 2, 2019. The court also sentenced nine others to terms of up to eight years and six months in prison in the same case. Nearly nine million euros were seized by authorities. The charges pressed after an investigation led by prosecutor Gianluca Prisco were criminal association, fraud against the State, and money laundering. (ANSAmed).