Man stabbed to death in Rome street

Acciaierie Italia set to present 'green steel' ILVA proposal
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, imprenditore nei guai: extracomunitari assunti irregolarmente
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 92 casi e un decesso, in 7mila ancora attualmente positivi. Tasso positività all’1,1%
ROME
23 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 23 - A 41-year-old Iraqi man was stabbed to death in a Rome street on Tuesday night, local sources said Wednesday. The man was stabbed in the throat in Piazzale Appio in the central San Giovanni district, police said. The knife has been found. He was standing outside a phone store. The flying squad is investigating. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su