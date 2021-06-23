Issue of freedom v.important for faith says pope

Acciaierie Italia set to present 'green steel' ILVA proposal
23 Giugno 2021
VATICAN CITY, JUN 23 - The issue of freedom is very important for Christian faith, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience on Wednesday. He said "there are some issues that are very important for faith, like those of freedom, grace and the Christian way of life, which are extremely relevant today because they touch so many aspects of the life of the Church in these days of ours." The pope's remarks referred to St Paul's Letter to the Galatians, which addresses the question of whether the Gentiles in Galatia were obligated to follow Mosaic Law to be part of the Christian community. (ANSA).
