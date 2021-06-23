Another deadly accident on A1 highway near Piacenza

Acciaierie Italia set to present 'green steel' ILVA proposal
23 Giugno 2021
Bologna, June 23 - A deadly road accident was reported on Wednesday on the A1 highway near the northern city of Piacenza which was closed off the previous day after another accident that involved a truck and a fuel tanker in which the two drivers died. Two trucks at around 10:30 AM Wednesday collided in a section of the highway between Fiorenzuola and Piacenza and one person died. Rescue services intervened and part of the highway was closed, gridlocking traffic in the direction of Milan. (ANSAmed).
