Another deadly accident on A1 highway near Piacenza

Bologna, June 23 - A deadly road accident was reported on Wednesday on the A1 highway near the northern city of Piacenza which was closed off the previous day after another accident that involved a truck and a fuel tanker in which the two drivers died. Two trucks at around 10:30 AM Wednesday collided in a section of the highway between Fiorenzuola and Piacenza and one person died. Rescue services intervened and part of the highway was closed, gridlocking traffic in the direction of Milan. (ANSAmed).