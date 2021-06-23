Girl, 2, saved by cops from falling off balcony

ROME, JUN 23 - A two-year-old girl was saved by police from falling off a balcony in Rome on Tuesday, sources said Wednesday. The toddler was hovering on the edge of the first-floor balcony on the outskirts of the Italian capital when alert passersby called police. The officers vainly tried the intercom but the girl's mother was asleep. So they climbed onto the roof of their car and grabbed the toddler. They then gave her to her father, who had just arrived on the scene. (ANSA).