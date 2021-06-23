Italy can't manage migrants alone says Draghi

ROME, JUN 23 - Italy can't manage the migrant phenomenon alone, Premier Mario Draghi told parliament Wednesday. "The management [of migrants] cannot just be Italian," he told the Lower House in remarks ahead of the upcoming EU summit. "The obligation to solidarity divides, and an alternative is needed," he said of failed EU plans to redistribute the burden. Draghi said the EU should be "more incisive" on repatriations and migrant corridors. He also said the EU had "broad agreement" on overcoming the Dublin Regulation which calls for migrants to be registered in their country of arrival. There was a similar agreement, he added, that more should be done to help countries of migrant origin. In other remarks, Draghi said: the stabilization of the Sahel is an Italian priority; that he had successfully asked that migrants be on the EU summit agenda; that repatriations should be implemented while respecting the dignity of persons; and that "integration is needed or we produce enemies". (ANSA).