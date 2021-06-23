We won't accept meddling on homophobia bill - House Speaker

ROME, JUN 23 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico said Wednesday that the Italian parliament would not stand for any meddling on a bill against homophobia after the Vatican raised concerns about it. In an informal communique to the Italian embassy to Holy See, the Vatican said the so-called Zan bill could breach the 1929 Lateran Treaty that regulates relations between the Italian State and the Catholic Church if it becomes law. "Parliament is sovereign," Fico told RAI television. "The parliamentarians decide how they want to vote in independent way. "The Zan bill has been approved by the House and is now in the Senate. "We, as the parliament, do no accept interference. "Parliament is sovereign and will remain so forever". The Zan bill features measures to prevent and combat discrimination and violence based on motives linked to a person's sex, sexual orientation or gender identity. It would make such acts an aggravating factor in felonies, like racism already is. The Holy See's communique reportedly said the bill could affect the religious freedom that the Lateran Treaty guarantees the Catholic church. Several of Italy's centre-right parties oppose the Zan bill and an alternative homophobia bill has been presented by Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and Matteo Salvini's League. The League has been especially active in trying to block the Zan bill, describing it as "divisive and ideological" and arguing it could hamper freedom of expression. The Zan bill's backers say this is not true, arguing the text has safeguards to ensure that, for example, Catholic politicians can still publicly say they think homosexuality is sinful. (ANSA).