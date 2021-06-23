Toddler who went missing in Tuscany found alive

ROME, JUN 23 - A 21-month-old boy who went missing on Tuesday in Tuscany has been found alive, the prefecture of Florence said on Wednesday. Nicola Tanturli was found around three kilometres from home and is in good condition, sources said. The toddler was found by RAI journalist Giuseppe Di Tommaso, who heard groans and noises coming from a deep gorge by a road while on the way to report from the child's home, the sources said. The boy, who had disappeared from his home in the town of Palazzuolo sul Senio, in the Mugello area, was taken to Florence's Meyer hospital with his mother via helicopter, Carabinieri police said. A massive search was staged by police, firefighters and volunteers. It went on throughout the night in area of thick vegetation where communication was made difficult by the incomplete coverage of the mobile network. (ANSA).