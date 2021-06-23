ANSA still top in Italy for reliability - Reuters Institute

ROME, JUN 23 - ANSA remained Italy's top media brand in terms of reliability during the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Reuters Institute's Digital News Report 2021, which was released on Wednesday. ANSA came top of the table for brand-trust scores, getting 82%, up from 80% last year. Italy's top news agency was following by the SkyTg24 news channel and financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore in the table. ANSA's website was third in Italy for online reach, behind Mediaset's TgCom24 and SkyTg24. The report looks at news consumption in 46 markets around the world. "This year's survey finds evidence that some brands have benefited from a desire for reliable information around the pandemic - both in terms of higher reach, higher trust, and more paying subscribers," said Professor Rasmus Nielsen, the director of Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ). "While the effects are uneven, do not apply to all brands or all countries, and may not last after the crisis is over, these are positive findings from publishers' point of view". Photo. ANSA Editor-in-chief Luigi Contu. (ANSA).