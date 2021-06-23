Missing toddler found alive

ROME, JUN 23 - A 21-month-old boy who went missing on Tuesday in Tuscany has been found alive, the prefecture of Florence said on Wednesday. Nicola Tanturli was found around three kilometres from home and is in good condition, sources said. The toddler was found by a journalist, who heard groans and noises on the way home, the sources said. He had disappeared from his home in the town of Palazzuolo sul Senio, in the Mugello area. (ANSA).