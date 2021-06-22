Man, 34, says attacked by 7 men because gay
NAPLES
22 Giugno 2021
NAPLES, JUN 22 - A 34-year-old gay man said seven men beat him up and put out cigarettes on his skin near Naples Monday night simply because he is gay, according to a report in the daily Metropolis. The alleged attack happened at Torre Annunziata. (ANSA).
