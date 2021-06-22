COVID: 835 new cases, 31 more victims

ROME, JUN 22 - There have been 835 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 31 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares to 495 new cases and 21 more victims Monday. Some 192,882 more tests have been done, compared to 81,752 Monday. The positivity rate is down from 0.61% to 0.43%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 10 to 362 and hospital admissions by 101 to 2,289. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,254,294, and the death toll 127,322. The recovered and discharged are 4,054,008, up 4,692 on Monday, and the currently positive are 72,964, down 3,889. Some 70,313 people are in domestic isolation (-3,765). (ANSA).