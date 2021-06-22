Migrant, 21, damages centre, attacks cops

5 get 30 yrs in murder of tobacconist
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, imprenditore nei guai: extracomunitari assunti irregolarmente
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 92 casi e un decesso, in 7mila ancora attualmente positivi. Tasso positività all’1,1%
ROME
22 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 22 - A 21-year-old COVID-positive Malian migrant damaged his reception centre with a fire extinguisher before attacking and spitting at police officers on the outskirts of Rome Monday morning, sources said Tuesday. He has been arrested and charged with resisting arrest, violence, threats and criminal damage. The officers were unhurt. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su