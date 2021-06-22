5 get 30 yrs in murder of tobacconist

ASTI, JUN 22 - All five defendants in the December 2014 murder of Asti tobacconist Manuel Bacco saw their 30-year jail terms upheld Tuesday by an appeals court in Turin. The penalty was the same as the first-instance trial two years ago. Those sentenced to 30 years again are: Antonio Guastalegname, 52, a businessman from Castello di Annone (Asti), originally from Vibo Marina; Domenico Guastalegname, 27, from Vibo Marina; Giuseppe Antonio Piccolo, 29, from Nicotera (Vibo Valentia); Fabio Fernicola, 42, from Asti; and Jacopo Chiesi, 27, a pizzaiolo from Castello d'Annone, convicted of being the shooter. (ANSA).