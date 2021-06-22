Divers search lake for missing boy, 2

5 get 30 yrs in murder of tobacconist
ROME
22 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 22 - Fire brigade divers on Tuesday searched a lake near Mugello south of Florence for a missing boy aged nearly two. The boy is the son of a German couple who have been living for some time in the village of Campanara, from which he wet missing last night. Village folk took part in the search along with police and volunteers. (ANSA).
