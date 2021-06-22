Martedì 22 Giugno 2021 | 17:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ASTI
5 get 30 yrs in murder of tobacconist

5 get 30 yrs in murder of tobacconist

 
ROME
Migrant, 21, damages centre, attacks cops

Migrant, 21, damages centre, attacks cops

 
ROME
Divers search lake for missing boy, 2

Divers search lake for missing boy, 2

 
ASTI
5 get life in murder of tobacconist

5 get life in murder of tobacconist

 
ROME
All Azzurri agst racism, even those who didn't take knee

All Azzurri agst racism, even those who didn't take knee

 
ROME
Downing St hits back after Draghi moots moving Euros final

Downing St hits back after Draghi moots moving Euros final

 
ROME
New Rembrandt discovered in Rome

New Rembrandt discovered in Rome

 
ROME
Heatwave won't let up say forecasters

Heatwave won't let up say forecasters

 
ROME
Domus Aurea reopens with Raphael's invention of grotesque

Domus Aurea reopens with Raphael's invention of grotesque

 
ROME
Cop probed for shooting knife-wielding man

Cop probed for shooting knife-wielding man

 
MILAN

Italy needs fresh start, not return to past - Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

La squadra
Bari, in dieci tornano in biancorosso. Minelli, Rolando e Sarzi salutano

Bari, in dieci tornano in biancorosso. Minelli, Rolando e Sarzi salutano

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Lecce
Lecce, un patto contro l'usura e le estorsioni

Lecce, un patto contro l'usura e le estorsioni

 
BariIl caso
Sospetta legionella all'Università: chiusa facoltà di Giurisprudenza Bari per analisi

Sospetta legionella all'Università: chiusa facoltà di Giurisprudenza Bari per analisi

 
FoggiaLotta al randagismo
Gli studenti diventano Guardie zoofile del Parco del Gargano

Gli studenti diventano Guardie zoofile del Parco del Gargano

 
TarantoPianeta blu
Taranto, al via progetto BioTourS per la ricerca dei delfini nel mar Adriatico

Taranto, al via progetto BioTourS per la ricerca dei delfini nel mar Adriatico

 
Brindisitask force anti-caporalato
Brindisi, imprenditore nei guai: extracomunitari assunti irregolarmente

Brindisi, imprenditore nei guai: extracomunitari assunti irregolarmente

 
BatIl caso
Giustizia svenduta: libero dopo due anni e mezzo l'ex gip tranese Nardi

Giustizia svenduta: libero dopo due anni e mezzo l'ex gip tranese Nardi

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Tifoso Vultur investito e ucciso: ultras della squadra avversaria condannato per omicidio stradale

Tifoso Vultur investito e ucciso: ultras della squadra avversaria condannato per omicidio stradale

 
MateraSport
Hockey, titolo italiano alle ragazze della Roller Matera

Hockey, titolo italiano alle ragazze della Roller Matera

 

i più letti

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Covid, s'allevia la tensione in Puglia

Covid, s'allevia la tensione in Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 92 casi e un decesso, in 7mila ancora attualmente positivi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 92 casi e un decesso, in 7mila ancora attualmente positivi. Tasso positività all’1,1%

Auto contro furgone: due morti e un ferito nel Barese

Auto contro furgone: due morti e un ferito nel Barese

ASTI

5 get life in murder of tobacconist

Manuel Bacco shot dead in Asti in December 2014

5 get life in murder of tobacconist

ASTI, JUN 22 - All five defendants in the December 2014 murder of Asti tobacconist Manuel Bacco got life imprisonment Tuesday from an appeals court in Turin. The penalty was raised compared to the fist-instance trial, when they got 30 years. Those sentenced to life are: Antonio Guastalegname, 52, a businessman from Castello di Annone (Asti), originally from Vibo Marina; Domenico Guastalegname, 27, from Vibo Marina; Giuseppe Antonio Piccolo, 29, from Nicotera (Vibo Valentia); Fabio Fernicola, 42, from Asti; and Jacopo Chiesi, 27, a pizzaiolo from Castello d'Annone, convicted of being the shooter. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it